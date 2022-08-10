OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is accused of breaking into a home early Tuesday morning in Oconee County and stealing a watermelon.

Oconee County deputies were dispatched at 3:34 a.m. to a house on S. Highway 11 in reference to reports of a burglary and made contact with Hugo Mateo Severo-Bautista, 26, of Walhalla.

Severo-Bautista told deputies that his vehicle had run out of gas and that he had left it in the parking lot of a

business in the city of Walhalla.

Deputies said Severo-Bautista also told them that he walked down Highway 11 and went into a house where he took a can of soda and ate some watermelon because he was thirsty and hungry.

The homeowners told deputies that Severo-Bautista had talked to them inside of their home and that they had asked him to leave.

Severo-Bautista was arrested with first-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.