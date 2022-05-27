NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after an alleged incident on Thursday outside of a North Charleston Walmart.

According to NCPD, officers responded at about 9:45 p.m. to the Walmart on Rivers Ave in reference to a shooting.

The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect to officers, later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Jackson, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Jackson was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, escape and shoplifting.

He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.