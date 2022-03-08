LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 54-year-old man is facing three first-degree murder charges after the death of a 3-year-old in an incident in North Carolina in which two other men were found dead.

Brian Moses

Ja-sel Orr died Friday from injuries sustained on March 2 when she was found inside a smoking apartment in Lexington, North Carolina, after a 911 caller said they saw blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot.

Orr was rushed out of the apartment and taken to the hospital.

Two men, Lionel Kocher and Robert Lee Stowe, were found dead at the scene, and police said they sustained more injuries than just gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not released a cause of death for the girl or the two men, but they have arrested and charged Brian Keith Moses of Winston-Salem Moses was charged with three counts of murder, arson and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said Moses knew all three of the victims. He sat silently in court as the judge told him he could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

On Tuesday, the little girl’s pastor said she was a light in this world.

“What individual would take someone’s life that had not had the opportunity to enjoy life?” Pastor Bobby Wilson said. He has been a pastor to the girl and her family for the last two years.

The girl was visiting her grandfather when Lexington police said Moses started shooting inside the apartment.

“We got the news Wednesday at 11 at night,” Wilson said. “My daughter called and said her dad had been shot, and that was it.” About 11:30, we got another call that said the baby been shot in the head. … From that point on, I was no good. I stepped away from the phone and let the tears out. It’s sad, very sad.”

Wilson told FOX8 that Moses was an acquaintance of his victims.

“They are glad he has been caught and not on the street anymore. … It’s a possibility he could have hurt someone else,” he said.

“She was very joyful, and you can tell if she had the opportunity to become a child, teenager or adult, she would be a leader,” Wilson said. “We saw the leader part in her, the joy in her.”

Wilson will lead the funeral for Ja-sel and her grandfather. Those plans are still being finalized. The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Lexington Police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.