Man faces neglect charges after infant dies in mobile home fire in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged after an infant died in a mobile home fire last month.

7 News previously reported the fire happened back on Feb. 23 at the La Pear Mobile Home Park, located on Lapear Drive. 19-month-old Brooklyn Foster died at the scene and a 3-year-old was flown to the hospital.

Deputies said Ryan Donovan Foster, 29, of Spartanburg, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

Deputies said Foster was in charge of caring for the children at the time of the fire. According to the arrest warrants, Foster allegedly left the children at the “home unattended for an extended period of time.”