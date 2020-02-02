Man faces several drug charges in Robeson County

LUMBERTON AREA, NC (WBTW) – Authorities in Robeson County executed a search warrant Friday and arrested a man on several drug charges.

Bryan Keith Hunt, 40, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from RCSO.

Investigators found heroin, cocaine, “crack” cocaine and drug paraphernalia during a search on the 1100 block of Shannon Road outside of Lumberton, according to the release.

Drug Enforcement Division Investigators, deputies with the Community Impact Team and SWAT Team Operators were the agencies to conduct the search.

Hunt was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond.

