Man facing multiple charges in alleged shooting Friday night in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) – Police charged a 42-year-old St. Pauls man Friday night after he allegedly shot another man during an argument, police said.

Anthony Sykes of Chime Street is charged with assault by pointing a firearm, assault with intent to injure or kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to St. Pauls police. He was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond, police said.

Police have not released any other information about the victim or the shooting, which happened about 8:40 p.m. Friday on Chapel Street in St. Paul. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bradley Rountree at 910-865-5155. Count on News13 for updates.