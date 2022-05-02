GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death after one man was fatally shot Sunday night in a Gaffney neighborhood.

The coroner’s office said 22-year-old Demetrius Nigerian Wood was “gunned down” while standing outside of a residence on General Drive .

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said “the victim and suspect were play fighting outside a home that escalated to gunfire.” Deputies said the suspect hit Wood in the face and then shot him.

A search for the suspect is underway. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Investigator Logan Heintzel at 864-486-4722 ext #120.