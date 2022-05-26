GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man found deceased in the parking lot of a Goose Creek charter school.

Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified 31-year-old John Staley III, of Goose Creek, who was found dead Wednesday after injuries sustained from an apparent shooting.

Staley’s body was found by authorities in the parking lot of Mevers School of Excellence, located on Henry E. Brown Jr. Boulevard.

The discovery prompted the charter school to move to e-learning on Wednesday, and police said at no time were any students or staff members in danger. In addition, the incident was isolated and not linked to the school.

The Goose Creek Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.