GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was found dead in the parking lot of Goodwill Tuesday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to Goodwill located at 3214 Augusta Street at 6:32 a.m. in reference to a complainant observing a vehicle with a man inside with what appeared to be blood.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a man in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.