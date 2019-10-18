Man found dead in wooded area near Robeson County supermarket identified

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – A man found dead in a wooded area near a Robeson County supermarket has been identified.

The NC Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as Stephen Michale Johnson, 54, of St. Pauls, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says.

The RCSO also says there is no evidence of a homicide.

News13 previously reported that Johnson’s body was found in a wooded area behind a Piggly Wiggly in Cedar Plaza on South Fifth Street on October 12.

