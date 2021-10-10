Man found dead near Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A man’s body was found Saturday along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock’s Yadkin Valley Overlook, according to the National Parks Service.

Rangers along the Blue Ridge Parkway responded about 1 p.m. Saturday after a call from the National Park Service about a visitor who saw a body near the Yadkin Valley Overlook. Rangers found the body within about an hour near mile-marker 289, according to the police report.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, and the cause of death is still being investigated. No other details were immediately available. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting.