Man found in river in Pembroke identified

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The man found in the river in Pembroke has been identified.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the body of David James Foxworth, 59, of Rowland, was found near the railroad tracks by the Town of Pembroke employees in the 8200 block of Deep Branch Road Tuesday.

Foxworth was last seen by family members Sunday, deputies said. A cause of death has not been determined.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating, which is standard procedure.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.