FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found shot dead inside a vehicle near Fayetteville, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a reported shooting Friday afternoon, and the victim was found near Davis and Holland streets.

The shooting scene is just outside Fayetteville off Shaw Road near N.C. 210.

Officials said the investigation shows this is not a random incident.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

If you have information related to this, call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at 910-677-5503 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).