Man gets 22 years in prison for South Carolina emergency room shooting

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who fired shots at police officers inside a hospital emergency room in South Carolina has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Authorities say 28-year-old Kevin Boyce Patterson pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and other charges in the April 2019 shooting at Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton.

Prosecutors say Patterson shot at officers who wanted to question him after being told he had a gun. Authorities say one shot hit a Greenville Health Authority Police Department officer above his bulletproof vest. The officer survived.

Prosecutors say Patterson tried to take his father out of the hospital at gunpoint but was shot by another officer.