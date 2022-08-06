NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man who caused a deadly seven-car crash in July was driving 60 mph over the speed limit, according to the North Charleston police.

According to NCPD, James Hart was traveling 95 mph down Rivers Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 29 when he rear-ended a car near the intersection of Cosgrove Avenue. The posted speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

The crash pushed the car into the intersection where it collided with multiple other vehicles. A grandmother and her 4-year-old grandson were killed, and several others were injured.

Hart was charged with two counts of reckless homicide and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on July 30. He has since been released on a $200,000 bond.