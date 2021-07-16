Man held on $1 million bond in drag racing crash that killed 6-year-old

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A North Carolina man is being held on a $1 million bond following his arrest Thursday in connection to a street race that killed a 6-year-old boy last month.

Donnie Ray Cobb, 46, was booked into the Gaston County Jail Thursday, July 15, at 11:49 p.m. by the NC State Highway Patrol. He has been charged with second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, reckless driving, DWI and speed competition.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, the 6-year-old boy and his father, Santiago Lagunas, were innocent victims of what was a street race between two other vehicles.

Authorities said two cars reached speeds in the triple digits before losing control, and a father and son were caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigators told FOX 46 that two cars on Highway 74, that were going about 100 miles an hour, side-swiped each other causing one of the cars to lose control, slide through the median, and catch fire when it hit the car the 6-year-old was in with his dad, Lagunas.

The child was killed. And his dad was rushed to the hospital. He’s now at home recovering.

NC Troopers were looking at the black boxes of the vehicles involved in the crash to determine exact speeds and they were also trying to find surveillance video from area businesses and homes.

Cobb made his first court appearance in court on Friday, July 16.