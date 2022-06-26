SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hit by a Salisbury police car while allegedly evading officers on a bicycle, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police came to the Walmart Supercenter at 323 South Arlington Street after getting a report of shoplifting at the store.

At the scene, two officers discovered 45-year-old Joshua Goodman leaving the area on a bicycle and began to pursue him. One of the officers pursued Goodman on foot while the other, Officer C.L. Debonis, followed in a police car.

The chase led officers into a grassy field near the Walmart when Debonis’ police car hit an embankment, lost control and then struck Goodman.

Goodman was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Debonis was taken for a drug and alcohol screening in accordance with standard practices for incidents involving police officers, according to authorities.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The Salisbury Police Department will also conduct its own internal review to ensure that no policy violations occurred.

“Our prayers are certainly with Mr. Goodman today after this morning’s incident,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes, “and we wish him a swift recovery. We also uplift Officer Debonis as she is evaluated at our local hospital. While State Highway Patrol thoroughly investigates this situation, we too will make sure that our proper procedures were applied during the chase by both officers.”

The in-car video was inactive, however, both officers involved in the chase were wearing body cameras that were in fact active.