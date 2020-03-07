Man hit by police gunfire during shootout in standoff dies, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A barricaded gunman who was hit by gunfire in a shootout with Fayetteville police Wednesday has since died, police said Saturday.

Gary Lee Tierney Sr., 73, of the 1300-block of Pamalee Drive, was being treated at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center following the shooting.

A police standoff involving Tierney began on Wednesday around 7:32 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pamalee Drive about a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers say they made contact with man, later identified as Tierney, who had barricaded himself in the home while being armed with a handgun, according to police.

Tierney refused to obey commands and disregarded officer attempts to de-escalate the situation, police said.

Tierney fired multiple shots from a handgun during the standoff and at one point fired toward the officers, Fayetteville police said.

That’s when officers shot Tierney.

“The officer has been placed on administrative leave per standard procedure. The identity of the officer is currently being withheld,” police said in a Saturday news release.

Fayetteville police said they have been in contact with the 73-year-old’s family.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the incident.