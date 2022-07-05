KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was shot Tuesday in Kinston, North Carolina, the city’s third incident of gun since early Sunday, police said.

Police responded just after 11 a.m. to a home in the area of Pine Street and Hicks Avenue and found a man who had been shot. The man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.

The shooting follows two on Sunday in which two men were killed and two others hurt.

Officers found Kianna Newborn, 25, of Kinston, dead after being shot multiple times at a home in the 300 block of Sunshine Street. Two others went to UNC Lenoir Health and were treated for gunshot wounds.

Another shooting Sunday night killed a man in the 200 block of South Adkin Street. Police responded about 6:30 p.m. and found Michael Davis Jr., 42, of Kinston, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to ECU Health in Greenville, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.