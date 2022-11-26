CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A standoff involving the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) led to the arrest of one man on multiple charges.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a home in the Jericho Mobile Home Park shortly before 7:00 p.m. in reference to a reported assault.

The 911 caller reported that her son threatened her in her home. The subject left before the deputies arrived.

Deputies went to the suspect’s home, in the same community, to investigate.

Upon arrival, deputies heard multiple gunshots from inside the home.

Reports said the subject allegedly emerged from the home and threatened law enforcement before returning inside.

At 8 p.m., deputies stayed on the scene trying to negotiate with the subject.

The subject, 30-year-old Victor Manuel Escobar, surrendered at about 8:40 p.m. Escobar was arrested on two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials said a roommate was inside the home during the incident and was not injured.

A handgun was found inside the home, and several shell casings were found on the front and back porches.

Escobar is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.