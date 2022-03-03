CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase across state lines in a stolen vehicle carrying stolen weapons.

According to Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies joined a chase of a stolen vehicle out of Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon around 3:20 p.m. The chase reached speeds upwards of 120 miles per hour.

During the chase, the driver, 26-year-old Tiree Keshawn Waymer, recklessly drove on the wrong side of the interstate multiple times. Multiple agencies including Chester County, York County Sheriff’s Office, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were involved in the pursuit.

Eventually, deputies managed to stop Waymer’s vehicle. He fled and was ultimately captured after a short foot pursuit.

Waymer was found with two AR-style rifles, three pistols, and a 12-gauge shotgun. All of the guns were stolen.

Investigators say Waymer will be charged with three counts of unlawful carrying of a firearm, six counts of possession of a stolen gun, failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Waymer is being housed in the Chester County Detention Center awaiting bond. Investigators say this is the second high-speed chase out of Charlotte that occurred Wednesday.