CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been indicted for murder in a 2012 cold case in Sampson County.

Officials said Glen Allen Stewart, Jr. was served with an arrest order for murder related to the death of Kim Douglas Mckoy, Jr.

McKoy’s body was found shot to death in 2012 on Brewer Road in Sampson County, according to officials.

Stewart was identified as a person of interest during the investigation, but officials said there was not enough evidence at the time to proceed with charges.

Officials continued to look for more evidence.

In September 2021, the evidence was reviewed, and the district attorney said there was enough evidence to indict Stewart.

Stewart was issued a $500,000 bond. If posted, he will be under electronic house arrest.

Stewart is currently in federal prison for unrelated charges.