Man indicted in deadly double shooting at North Carolina college already in jail on unrelated murder charge

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man in jail in Wake County on an unrelated murder charge was charged in a shooting that killed two people at a parking deck on North Carolina Central University’s campus in September, Durham police announced Tuesday.

True Bills of Indictment were issued against 19-year-old Dezmond Armond Harper, of Durham, in the shooting deaths of Sharmori Brown and Travis Rhodes.

Harper had been arrested in September and charged with murder in a deadly shooting that happened near Brier Creek on Sept. 7. He also was charged in Orange County with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and breaking and entering in connection with an incident on Sept. 5, arrest records showed.

On Sept. 18, two people were shot at a parking deck on North Carolina Central’s campus. Both were taken to the hospital and later died. The shooting happened during a football game. The shooting happened with minutes left in the game and caused the stadium to be locked down.

Fans were allowed to leave at 10:15 p.m.

“It’s definitely a first. Never heard of an active police situation while we were at the game,” one NCCU fan said. The game was the Eagles’ first at home this season.

