DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have indicted a 21-year-old man on murder charges more than three months after six youths in a stolen SUV were shot resulting in two deaths.

Durham police on Thursday said Keon Rayquan Beal was indicted on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting at approximately 3 a.m. on Dec. 13 on Mathison Street in Durham.

Police said Beal is not yet in custody, calling the investigation active with the possibility of further charges. Officers are currently looking for Beal and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Police said Isaiah Carrington, 19, of Durham, along with a 15-year-old girl were killed in the shooting. Durham Public Schools identified the girl as Ariuna Cotton, a student at Hillside High School.

The other shooting victims are a 17-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. A 15-year-old boy who was also in the car was not injured. All were not identified due to being minors.

Additionally, the Hyundai Santa Fe they occupied was reported stolen from a location in Durham on Dec. 12, police said.

“This particular one for whatever reason it just hit me,” said Tamario Howze.

Howze said he grew up not far from where the shooting happened and said he felt compelled to do something.

“I thought about my daughter, and I said, ‘I have to try and do something.’ So, I reached out to a colleague of mine. We decided that we are just going to go to that area and not necessarily have a vigil but just a prayer,” Howze said.

He said his goal over the next year is to partner with various organizations. In the meantime, Howze is a board director of the non-profit DurhamCares. A group he said is also working to help.

“We want to bring churches, organizations, anybody who cares about Durham, together to see how collectively they can use their skills and their resources in order to address some of the issues,” Howze said.

Durham police confirmed the shooting did not appear to be a random incident on the day of the incident. Officials are still investigating the case and it remains active, a release said Thursday.