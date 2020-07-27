Man injured after being shot multiple times in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A St. Pauls man was arrested and charged after a shooting in Lumberton Monday sent one person to the hospital.

According to deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old Lumberton man was shot multiple times around 10:47 a.m. near Bill Cox’s Grocery STore in NC 41 East of Lumberton. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Dennis Smith, 38, was taken into custody at the Marathon Store on Hwy 41 South in Lumberton by investigators.

Smith is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information or was a witness is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910=671-3170.