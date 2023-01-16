FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man drove a truck into part of a Japanese restaurant early Sunday morning, injuring two people after allegedly getting into a fight with other customers, according to Fayetteville police.

Police were called at 12:18 a.m. after someone reported that several gunshots had been fired at a pickup truck as it was leaving the scene of a disturbance in the parking of Mikoto’s, a restaurant in the 7900 block of Raeford Road.

During their investigation, police determined that Joshua Caleb Hunt, 22, had gotten in a fight with some people in the outdoor seating area of the restaurant before getting into a white pickup truck in the parking lot while he was apparently under the influence of an “impairing substance.”

According to police, Hunt intentionally drove the truck through the outside seating area of the restaurant and hit some of the customers. He then reversed the truck back into the seating area, hitting the customers a second time.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Another third person declined to go to the hospital.

Police said someone fired shots at the truck as it was driving away, but that person has not been identified.

Police found the truck and took Hunt and another man who was with him into custody.

Hunter was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries; assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries; damage to real property; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was given a $300,000 bond and taken to the Cumberland County jail.

The man with Hunt was released after police said he was not involved in the incident.