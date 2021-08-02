Man involved in Pennsylvania crash that injured 3 kids arrested in North Carolina

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Pennsylvania announced the arrest of the man who ran a red light and crashed into an Altoona family in June after he was found in North Carolina.

According to police, Shawn Reed, 50, of Altoona, was found in North Carolina after a warrant was put out for his arrest after a crash that sent multiple children of the Erickson family to the ER back on June 10th.

Police had a section of 17th Street closed for four hours to reconstruct the scene and talk to witnesses. During the investigation, police determined that Reed was speeding through a red light at 17th Street and McMahon Road in his white Mustang when he collided with the Erickson family in their truck.

The crash saw three children taken to UPMC Altoona.

Blood results showed multiple controlled substances in Reed’s blood at the time, police noted in the report. A warrant was put out for his arrest where he was later found in Ayden, North Carolina by the Ayden Police Department.

As of this writing, Reed is currently in custody in Ayden and awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania to face numerous charges including driving under the influence, aggravated assault by motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, failure to stop at a steady red signal and multiple summary traffic violations.