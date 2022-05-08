WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed Saturday in a shooting in Williamsburg County.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Bennie Earl Cumbee was arrested after returning to his home in Andrews. He is charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter and third-degree domestic violence.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting report on Thurgood Marshall Highway in the Bloomingvale area and found two people who had been shot. It happened after a fight between Cumbee and one of the victims escalated into the shooting.

Cumbee is being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-355-6381.