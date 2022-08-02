ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A drive-by paintball attack late Sunday afternoon in Rocky Mount left one person were a severe eye injury, police said.

A man was arrested Monday morning after the attack, and he has been linked to two other incidents, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

The incident was reported about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Branch Street and Redgate Avenue, the news release said.

A person was shot with orange paintballs and taken to UNC Nash Health Care.

Just after the attack, police found the car driven during the shooting by using a camera system. It had a North Carolina dealer’s license plate, but officers “could not follow up with the dealership due to it being after hours,” police said.

Officers on a routine patrol spotted the car used in the attack about 7:30 a.m. Monday and detained Michael Darcus Jr., 23, who was driving the car, after a traffic stop in the 800 block of S. Howell Street, police said.

That led officers to search his home where they found a paintball gun with orange paintballs, police said.

Darcus has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury, damage to property and three counts of misdemeanor assault charges stemming from two prior paintball incidents, police said. He also was cited for driving without a license and possession of an open container of alcohol.

He was held on a $50,000 secured bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.