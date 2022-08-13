SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

Anna Bradshaw, 60, a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee, was picking up debris on U.S. 264 in Wilson County when she was hit and killed.

Jamari Marquis Powell, 31, of Bailey, has been arrested and charged with felony hit and run in Bradshaw’s death, the highway patrol said on Saturday. Troopers also recovered the vehicle he was allegedly driving.

Powell was given a $20,000 secured bond and taken to the Wilson County Jail.