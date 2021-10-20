Man jailed on more than a dozen charges after numerous break-ins reported in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing more than a dozen charges after his arrest in connection to multiple break-ins reported in Scotland County, authorities said.

Donald Chad Pate, 49, is charged with six counts of breaking and entering, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of felony larceny, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. He was arrested Tuesday on unrelated charges that have not been disclosed.

Pate was given a $100,000 secured bond and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were multiple break-ins reported between Thursday and Sunday in the vicinity of Marston Road in the Laurel Hill area. Several items have been recovered, but deputies are still trying to locate several remaining items.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.