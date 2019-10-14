Man killed after crash involving tractor-trailer in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A man has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Robeson County.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Lumberton police were dispatched to a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 South near Exit 19, according to Capt. Terry Parker. The tractor-trailer reportedly struck another vehicle then ran off the road and down an embankment.

The driver, identified as Earl Johnson, 74, of Wade, NC, was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department.

