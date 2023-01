GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was hit and killed by a train Thursday afternoon in Greer, according to police.

It happened at about 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Moore Street and Able Street, and police said the man died at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released, and no additional information was immediately available.

Greer police and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating.