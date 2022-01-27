Man killed in accidental shooting at North Carolina pawn shop, police say

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed in an accidental shooting at a pawn shop in Johnston County late Thursday morning, officials said.

Tyler Douglas, the spokesman for the Town of Benson, said the incident happened around 11 a.m. along the 100 block of West Main Street. The scene is the site of a pawn shop.

Benson police “determined that a male individual had been fatally shot in an apparent accident,” Douglas said.

No other injuries were reported. Benson police are investigating the incident.

