RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Raleigh.

The crash happened Sunday night just before 9:30 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue between E. Millbrook Road and Atlantic Springs.

Police said Salieu Njie, 64, was driving northbound on Atlantic Avenue, and another vehicle was traveling southbound when the car Njie was driving hit an icy spot and lost control before going into oncoming traffic, hitting the other vehicle and then hitting a tree and catching fire.

Officers said Njie died from his injuries at the scene, and the other driver had minor injuries.

Currently, no arrests or charges have been made, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police stated.