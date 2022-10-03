OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Long Creek Highway along U.S. Highway 76 near Spy Rock Road.

The coroner’s office said the man was driving a fuel truck from Belton, South Carolina to Franklin, North Carolina when it overturned. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Jerry Curtis Green, 54, of Franklin, NC.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.