GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire early Friday morning with a deputy in the parking lot of a Greenville County business, authorities said.

It happened at about 12:40 a.m. at the Bucks Trophy Club at 450 Airport Road after deputies responded to a call that a man was in the parking lot with multiple firearms and that shots had been fired, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived, they encountered the man and there was an exchange of gunfire. The sheriff’s office confirmed that one deputy discharged their firearm during the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to deputies. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not released his name.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate, which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting.