GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man died Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County, authorities said.

According to a video posted by Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis, the deputies were called to Pequot Drive for a domestic violence call. At the scene, Lewis said deputies encountered a man who was armed.

Deputies reportedly told him to drop the weapon, and the shooting then occurred.

Lewis confirmed the suspect is dead, and added no deputies were harmed.

The sheriff’s office has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting, as is standard practice with officer-involved shootings. Lewis said a video of the incident will be released in mid-February.

This is a developing story, we will update it as more information becomes available.