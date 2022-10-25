GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were found dead Monday afternoon inside a vehicle in Gaston County, according to police, who said a man and woman were shot to death by another man who then shot and killed himself.

Police identified the suspect as David Bright and the victims as Darlene Hardin and Benjamin Simmons. Bright was a backseat passenger in the car driven by Hardin. Simmons was a passenger in the front seat.

Authorities responded at about 3:15 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive where Police Chief Joe Ramey said officers found all three dead in the vehicle from gunshot wounds.

The vehicle was still running when officers and EMS arrived at the scene, police said. Police described the deadly shooting as “highly unusual.”

