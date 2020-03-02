Man lying in road in NC neighborhood hit by car, killed, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who authorities believe was lying down in the middle of a neighborhood road is dead after he was run over by a car, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers and Raleigh police responded to a pedestrian struck call at 1:57 a.m. on Landover Ridge Drive, officials said. A pedestrian was found dead at the scene when authorities arrived but no vehicle was there, a trooper told CBS 17.

Raleigh police were able to track the suspect vehicle down in a nearby neighborhood.

Authorities said speed is not believed to be a factor and they don’t believe the driver was intoxicated in any way.

The trooper said they believe the man who was hit was lying in the road and wearing dark clothing. They’re not sure why the man was there.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

