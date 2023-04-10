RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina say a man accused of killing his brother on Easter may have used a baseball bat during the assault.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home off Shoreditch Drive on Sunday for reports of an unresponsive male.

Deputies arrived to find a 40-year-old man dead in the backyard.

Samuel Dantzler, 41, was subsequently arrested for the murder of his brother, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

Investigators believe Dantzler attacked his brother with a baseball bat, causing the man’s death.

An investigation into what led to the assault is ongoing.

Dantzler was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.