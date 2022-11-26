NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man is missing after he fled from police early Friday morning and drove into a river.

According to NCPD, officers got a call from someone staying at an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood at about 4:00 a.m. complaining that a man was knocking on the door and wouldn’t leave.

When officers arrived, the man was sitting in a car, which NCPD later discovered was stolen. Before officers could approach, the man sped down Flynn Drive, driving straight into the Ashley River.

The man was able to get out of the sinking car and called for help, but went under before officers were able to rescue him, according to NCPD.

Several agencies — including the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) dive team, North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad and U.S. Coast Guard — responded to assist with searching the river.

Crews were able to locate the car easily but were unable to find the man. They used sonar technology, but NCPD said that there was no sign of him. It is unclear whether the man drowned or swam away and escaped.

As of Friday afternoon, NCPD said that the search was off.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the investigation.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.