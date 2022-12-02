ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 24-year-old mother of four and a 28-year-old male found shot dead in the front seat of a car in Rocky Mount on Thursday morning have been identified by police.

The Rocky Mount Police Department told CBS 17 that Destiny Wiggins was one of two shot and killed and two of her children were in the backseat of the car when she and Devone Brown were found deceased.

Brown and Wiggins were spotted in the car around 6:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Barnhill Construction at 1451 Construction Drive. Police said it was employees of the business coming into work that saw and reported the victims.

Photos of Destiny Wiggins, 24, found shot dead in a Rocky Mount car on Thursday morning. (Images courtesy of Donna Williams Wiggins)

Both children were cold and physically injured when officer responded to the scene. They were immediately transported to UNC Nash Healthcare with family members where they have been reported in stable condition after police said they were exposed to cold temperatures for an extended time.

The low temperature in Rocky Mount last night was 37 degrees.

Following the tragic double shooting, Wiggins’ mother has started up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with the costs associated with burying her daughter.

“I am asking for all family, friends, loved ones and anyone who can to donate to help us to bury my daughter,” the fundraiser page says. “She is a mother of 4 who was murdered today.”

Wiggins’ sister, Breana Wiggins also spoke with CBS 17 after the unexpected loss on Thursday.

“Destiny is one of eight kids of my mother Donna Wiggins. She has four children, two girls and two boys,” she said.

Breana said her sister’s two daughters were “with her during this horrible crime.”

On Destiny’s life, Breana summed up her sister’s passions by saying, “She loved to do hair and she loved her babies and family.”

Rocky Mount police are actively investigating this incident.

If you know anything, call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.