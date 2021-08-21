Man on South Carolina’s death row since 1984 dies at age 60

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A man on death row in South Carolina for the 1983 shooting death of a man in Lancaster County died on Saturday, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Donald Allen Jones, 60, died at a local hospital from a stroke, corrections officials confirmed. He had been in the hospital since Wednesday, and an autopsy will be conducted.

Jones had been on these state’s death row since 1984, longer than all but one other inmate. He was sentenced to death after being convicted of murder, criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, larceny from an automobile, and larceny-housebreaking in the 1983 shooting death of Ned Plyler.