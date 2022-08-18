OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies said they’re searching for a person who led them on a chase on what was believed to be a stolen motorcycle early Wednesday morning before driving into Lake Hartwell.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted the person driving a motorcycle with the same body type as one which was reported stolen Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the person turned on to Timberlake One Circle around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday when the deputy attempted a traffic stop.

The motorcycle then turned toward the Timberlake Boat Ramp before speeding up and driving down the ramp into the water, according to the sheriff’s office.

The person then swam away from the deputy toward the other shore.

Boats and divers were called to the scene to assist with the search, but deputies said they were unable to locate the person.

The sheriff’s office found a black helmet which the person threw off along with a black and white Air Jordan High Top shoe.