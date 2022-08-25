OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies have arrested a man accused of calling in three bomb threats to the Oconee County Courthouse.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 43-year-old Jeffrey Adam Holbert with three counts of false information about a bomb threat.

The sheriff’s office said the bomb threats were called in to 911 on June 8, and twice on July 29.

Each time, deputies said no suspicious devices were discovered and no one was injured.

Holbert was also wanted on an outstanding shoplifting warrant for stealing a TV from the Walmart in Seneca on Aug.1, according to Oconee County deputies.

Holbert was arrested at his home shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing, the sheriff’s office said.