Man out on bond for murder arrested in connection to Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — St. Pauls police have arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting Sunday.

Police responded at 12:20 a.m. to the BP gas station at 902 W. Broad St. after authorities received a call about shots fired, according to a social media post from the St. Pauls Police Department.

Two people had shot at a car that was leaving the gas station, according to police.

Daquan McNair, 25, of St. Pauls, was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits. He was arrested last week for violating the conditions of his release on a first-degree murder charge after he was found with a rifle in his vehicle, according to the post.

He has been given a $350,000 bond.

McNair was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in 2019. He was released on a $300,000 bond this month for violating the conditions of his release.

Waltay Jackson, 19, of St. Pauls, was also arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within city limits. He has been given a $1,000 bond.

Police did not specify if anyone was injured in the shooting.