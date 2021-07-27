Man out on bond for murder arrested in connection to Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — St. Pauls police have arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting Sunday. 

Police responded at 12:20 a.m. to the BP gas station at 902 W. Broad St. after authorities received a call about shots fired, according to a social media post from the St. Pauls Police Department. 

Two people had shot at a car that was leaving the gas station, according to police. 

Daquan McNair, 25, of St. Pauls, was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits. He was arrested last week for violating the conditions of his release on a first-degree murder charge after he was found with a rifle in his vehicle, according to the post.

He has been given a $350,000 bond. 

McNair was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in 2019. He was released on a $300,000 bond this month for violating the conditions of his release.

Waltay Jackson, 19, of St. Pauls, was also arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within city limits. He has been given a $1,000 bond. 

Police did not specify if anyone was injured in the shooting.

