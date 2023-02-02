WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Another man connected to the fatal 2019 robbery of an Andrews postal worker faces time in prison after a guilty plea.

Jerome Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery of a postal worker, Irene Pressley, and his involvement in a trafficking marijuana conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

Davis and co-defendant Trevor Seward, 25, were expecting a package on Sept. 23, 2019, containing two pounds of marijuana shipped from California via The United States Postal Service.

A letter was placed in Seward’s mailbox by Pressley stating the package recipient would need to claim the package from the post office.

Seward, armed with an AR-15, was picked up by Davis and the two went to search for Pressley.

“Davis ultimately dropped Seward off on Senate Road in Andrews, where Seward fired approximately twenty rounds from his AR-15 into the back of Pressley’s vehicle, striking her multiple times,” officials said.

After the shooting, Seward got inside Pressley’s vehicle and drove three miles away where he left Pressley in her vehicle in a ditch on an access road.

Seward then removed mail from the vehicle and searched for the anticipated package and any other items of value. The package containing the marijuana was later found on Senate Road, officials said.

Seward was convicted on Jan. 26 on multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

Davis faces up to 20 years in prison for his role in the robbery and five years for the marijuana conspiracy conviction.