NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in a crash that killed a North Charleston K-9 in February 2018 has pleaded guilty to felony DUI.

Officer Brandon Van Ausdal and his partner, K-9 Mojo, were responding to a burglary call with lights and sirens turned on Feb. 15, 2018, when Richard Shore Jr., 37, crashed into their SUV along Rivers Avenue.

An investigation revealed that Shore failed to yield and attempted to cross four travel lanes ahead of the officer when the crash occurred.

Van Ausdal was knocked unconscious and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he spent three nights in the intensive care unit for a severe head injury and multiple other injuries.

K-9 MOJO

K-9 Mojo was taken to an emergency veterinarian and later euthanized.

Shore was also taken to an emergency room and later released.

According to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s office, he refused to provide a blood or urine sample for testing after the crash, but South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers “were able to secure a blood draw by search warrant” in which registered a .157 blood-alcohol level, nearly twice the legal limit.

Wilson said on Wednesday that Shore was sentenced to 12 years in prison by Judge Bentley Price after pleading guilty to felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury; however, the judge suspended the sentence to four years of active prison time followed by four years of probation.

Audal has since resumed working as a police detective in another state but does not remember anything from the night of the accident or the three months that followed, Wilson said.

During Shore’s sentencing, Audal said the hardest part was the thought that he could not protect Mojo that night. He also told Price that he suffers from retrograde amnesia and cannot remember his own wedding.

Van Audal requested the maximum 15-year sentence in the case.