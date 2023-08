RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after shooting at deputies earlier this month, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Kevin Clifford Marks, 58, fired at deputies with a 12-gauge shotgun during an incident on Aug. 4-5. One deputy was directly shot and injured by projectiles from the shotgun. Two other deputies were hit by bullet fragments.

Superior Court Judge J. Thomas Davis sentenced Marks to 16.5 to 20 years on Thursday.